Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUSB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

