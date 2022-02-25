Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Shares of ED traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.33%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

