Etherland (ELAND) Price Tops $0.0245 on Exchanges

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherland has a total market cap of $742,870.79 and approximately $4,171.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherland has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00035870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00109382 BTC.

Etherland Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 30,280,582 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.