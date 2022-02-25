ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

