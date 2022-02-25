HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $148.55 million and $5,078.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00241565 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.