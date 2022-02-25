Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and ServiceSource International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 4.93 $557.05 million $3.93 26.73 ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.65 -$18.54 million ($0.19) -6.84

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.83% 17.37% 9.72% ServiceSource International -9.94% -9.66% -4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and ServiceSource International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 4 9 0 2.57 ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $132.55, suggesting a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats ServiceSource International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.