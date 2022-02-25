Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Aeva Technologies posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEVA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

