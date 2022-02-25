Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.70. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.35.

BBD.B stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.61. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

