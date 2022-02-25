Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.41.

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.12. 83,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,318. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

