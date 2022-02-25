NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) received a C$10.00 price objective from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

CVE:GRA traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

