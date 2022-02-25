Intrusion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,638 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,962% compared to the average volume of 93 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Intrusion alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter worth about $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 11,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,080. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

About Intrusion (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.