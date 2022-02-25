Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ORGN traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,586. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 158.99 and a quick ratio of 158.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 397,995 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 1,399.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 161,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 115,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 387.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
