National Pension Service Has $48.30 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,893 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.