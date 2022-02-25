American International Group Inc. Sells 86,399 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,399 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

