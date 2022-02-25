Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 34,860 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $243.56 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.92 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

