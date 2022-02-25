Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,426 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $103.76. 5,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,240. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.