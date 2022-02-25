Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Position Raised by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics comprises approximately 8.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $599,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,102,000.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $85.91. 1,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,961. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $209.05. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

