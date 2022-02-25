CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after buying an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,291,000 after buying an additional 342,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $16.05. 11,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $973.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

