General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,272 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.