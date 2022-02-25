Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 5,650 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after buying an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

