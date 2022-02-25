Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Raised by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $69.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

