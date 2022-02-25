Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.44 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.10. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

