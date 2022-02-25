Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

