Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,041 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

