Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. 13,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $62.15.
AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
