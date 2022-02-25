CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,502,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $70.50. 38,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,017. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

