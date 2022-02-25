Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,054. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

