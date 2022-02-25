iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 0.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,011,000 after buying an additional 382,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 128,165 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. 10,429,581 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

