Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $237.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,206. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $252.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.