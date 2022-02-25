JB Capital LLC Invests $2.70 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.09. 107,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.23 and its 200 day moving average is $363.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $323.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

