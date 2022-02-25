TD Securities Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$54.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.33.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.47. 1,421,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$47.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.