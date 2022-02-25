TD Securities Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.47. 1,421,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$47.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.