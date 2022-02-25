Raymond James Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) received a C$52.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.55.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 390,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,661. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.62 billion and a PE ratio of -18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.79.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.