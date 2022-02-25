Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $64.70.

Weibo Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.