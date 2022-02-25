Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

