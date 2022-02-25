Brokerages Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cano Health.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cano Health by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 778,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

