Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 3,473 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.13.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

