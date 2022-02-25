Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($2.05). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.98) to ($4.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $649.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

