Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

FB opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

