Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,932 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.