Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,401,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $721,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 299.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

