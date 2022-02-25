Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,550,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 252.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 101,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,293,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.75 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85.

