Colony Group LLC Sells 371 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

