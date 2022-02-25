Colony Group LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

