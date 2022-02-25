Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 222.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,411 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $54,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

