Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1,315.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of FOX worth $61,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

