Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.
NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
