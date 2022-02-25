Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 14.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

