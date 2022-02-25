Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 809 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $600,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,470. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

