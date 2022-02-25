Aspen Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 766.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.13. 8,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,528. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $213.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $598.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

