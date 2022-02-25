Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $264,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

