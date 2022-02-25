Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $143.74. 5,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

